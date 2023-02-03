Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Eric Cribbs Sells 1,401 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $151.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $152.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.64%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile



Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

