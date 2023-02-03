Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Eric Cribbs Sells 1,401 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $151.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $152.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

