National Bank Financial Comments on Atco Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atco in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter.
Atco Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. This is an increase from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
