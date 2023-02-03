Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensata Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

ST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of ST stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.