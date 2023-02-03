Capstone Copper Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.00.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 1.4 %

CS stock opened at C$6.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$453.91 million.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In related news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,236,027.20.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

