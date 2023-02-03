Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $215.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $136.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on META. HSBC lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.64.

META stock opened at $188.77 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $248.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

