Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

NYSE:CNX opened at $16.37 on Friday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

