Spotify Technology S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of SPOT opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.77. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $177.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 63,127 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

