Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.9 %

MUR stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.