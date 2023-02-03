PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.78 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn $6.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.77. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.80. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

