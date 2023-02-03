Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Issued By HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sol-Gel Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

