Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Humana Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $9.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.44. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.00 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $42.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.75.

Humana Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE HUM opened at $489.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $511.66 and a 200-day moving average of $506.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 1-year low of $408.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

