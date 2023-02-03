Southwest Airlines Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

Southwest Airlines has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.82 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 101.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,158 shares of the airline’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.