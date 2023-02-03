Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

PMO opened at $11.84 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

