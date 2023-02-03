VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.
VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.