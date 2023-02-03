Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 10.2 %

NYSE ARW opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.09.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

