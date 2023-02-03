Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS.
Arrow Electronics Trading Up 10.2 %
NYSE ARW opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.09.
Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics
In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.