A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.45 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $70.40 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 45.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

