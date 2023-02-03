LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 5.4%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.95. 2,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 21,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on LiveWire Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 price objective for the company.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.