William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.92.

NYSE LII opened at $278.78 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $279.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

