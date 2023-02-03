William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lennox International Stock Performance
NYSE LII opened at $278.78 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $279.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lennox International
In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.53%.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
