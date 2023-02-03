Analysts Offer Predictions for International Paper’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup raised their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

