Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.56

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 504646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

