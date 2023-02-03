Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $230.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.68. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

