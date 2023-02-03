Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $230.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.68. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
