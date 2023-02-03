Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Up 7.5 %

HLIT opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,987 shares of company stock worth $1,195,212. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,264,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 70.2% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,458,000 after purchasing an additional 428,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.