Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New C$34.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of APYRF opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $38.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

