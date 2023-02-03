Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RLAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 17,136.40%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,990. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

