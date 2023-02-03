CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$138.44.

GIB.A opened at C$118.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62. CGI has a 12 month low of C$95.45 and a 12 month high of C$121.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$110.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

