TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Given New C$60.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRP. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,160,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after acquiring an additional 509,169 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

