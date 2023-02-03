e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

