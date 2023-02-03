Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Lowered to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSQVY. DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

