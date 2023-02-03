Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CSFB

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.13.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWO opened at C$35.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.52. The stock has a market cap of C$33.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.39.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$12.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

