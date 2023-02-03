TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NYSE:TRP opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 64,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 356,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,776,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 98,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

