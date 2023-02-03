Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Village Farms International news, Director John Patrick Henry bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at $977,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 821,590 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 71.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 120,654 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 255.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 166,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119,753 shares during the period. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

