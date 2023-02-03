TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.38.

TC Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

