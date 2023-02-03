Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Cut by Oppenheimer

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.
Woodward Stock Up 1.5 %
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Woodward Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Woodward by 210.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
