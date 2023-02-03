Truist Financial Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $568.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $538.00 to $568.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $556.39.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $523.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $232.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.