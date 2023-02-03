Truist Financial Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $568.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $538.00 to $568.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $556.39.
Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $523.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $232.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
