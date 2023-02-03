Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.78.
Align Technology Price Performance
Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $359.88 on Thursday. Align Technology has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $552.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.39 and its 200 day moving average is $229.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional Trading of Align Technology
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Align Technology (ALGN)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.