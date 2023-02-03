Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $359.88 on Thursday. Align Technology has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $552.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.39 and its 200 day moving average is $229.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

