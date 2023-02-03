Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 205 at Royal Bank of Canada

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

