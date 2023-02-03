GSK’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,428.60 ($17.64) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The firm has a market cap of £58.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1,310.62. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16).

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 over the last ninety days.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.