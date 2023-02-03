GSK’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,428.60 ($17.64) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The firm has a market cap of £58.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1,310.62. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16).
GSK Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at GSK
In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 over the last ninety days.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Read More
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.