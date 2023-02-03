Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of APAM opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $43.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.45%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Articles

