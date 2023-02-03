Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The business had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,161,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,572 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,948,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $22,016,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

