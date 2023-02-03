GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,400 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,428.60 ($17.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £58.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1,310.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.13%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

