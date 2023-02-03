ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after buying an additional 486,551 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $43,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 627.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 105,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICUI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.93. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $597.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

