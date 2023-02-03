Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 4,003 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HXL opened at $71.28 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.