Inspire Investing LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Jabil by 2,786.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after buying an additional 1,755,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after buying an additional 652,083 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $23,055,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth $11,396,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $82.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.