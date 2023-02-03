LSV Asset Management Sells 28,600 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.13% of Universal Insurance worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Insurance Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on UVE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -20.65%.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.