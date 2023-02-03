Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comerica Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.02.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

