Huntington National Bank Sells 294 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $57.98 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

