LSV Asset Management Acquires 234,283 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,283 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.30% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $16,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 436,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 538.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,814 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.84 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

