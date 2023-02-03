American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $16,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,301 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 370,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

