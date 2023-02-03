Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,522 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.17% of Equitable worth $17,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.