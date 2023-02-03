Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after buying an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,457,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,795,000 after purchasing an additional 660,476 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

